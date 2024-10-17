Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government Over Bahraich Encounter Controversy

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing critique of the Uttar Pradesh government following a controversial police encounter in Bahraich. Yadav accused the state of exploiting encounters to hide administrative failures, questioning why a recent procession was marred by violence despite being sanctioned by authorities.

Yadav argued the incident displayed the government's inability to maintain law and order. He further accused the government of orchestrating the event, alleging a divide-and-rule policy was in play. The remarks followed the shooting of suspects Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib by police, prompting broader concerns about the state's policing methods.

As the UP police maintained that the encounter was a defensive reaction during an escape attempt, DGP Prashant Kumar confirmed the arrest of five suspects linked to the violence. Meanwhile, the Congress party echoed Yadav's sentiments, denouncing the incident as a governmental failure, while stressing the need for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)