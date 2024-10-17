Controversy in Mumbai: Land Auctions and Political Allegations
Aaditya Thackeray alleges Mumbai's civic body plans to auction three iconic land parcels to compensate for financial misdeeds by the Eknath Shinde government. He criticizes the move, citing concerns over the impact on Mumbai's infrastructure. A criminal investigation is vowed by Thackeray if power changes hands.
Mumbai's civic landscape faces upheaval as Aaditya Thackeray accuses the municipal administration of planning to auction prime land to cover up financial mismanagement by the current government.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader sharply criticized the decision, highlighting the sale of sites such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandi, suggesting these auctions favor certain builders.
Thackeray promises a criminal probe into this controversy should political power shift, stressing the importance of these lands for Mumbai's heritage and financial security.
