High Stakes in Milkipur: Election Petition Withdrawal Sparks Political Maneuvering

Former BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath moves Allahabad High Court to withdraw his petition against SP leader Awadhesh Prasad's election, alleging an incorrect oath and notary issues. The withdrawal aims to enable the Milkipur by-election, as the Lok Sabha win left the seat vacant. Court proceedings delay the bypoll announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath has approached the Allahabad High Court, seeking to withdraw his election petition against SP leader Awadhesh Prasad. Gorakhnath's move comes amid allegations that Prasad took an incorrect oath and faced issues with notary authentication during the 2022 Milkipur assembly bypoll.

The court has directed Gorakhnath to serve a copy of his application to all involved parties and publish it in the government's gazette within a week. This decision triggers a crucial 15-day wait period before the petition is reconsidered, as revealed by petitioner's lawyer Sandeep Yadav.

The withdrawal is aimed at facilitating the by-election in the Milkipur constituency, which has been on hold due to ongoing litigation. SP has already nominated Ajit Parad, Prasad's son, as its candidate for the expected vote, adding another layer to the unfolding political saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

