Unpacking Noncitizen Voting: Allegations and Investigations Across the U.S.

Amid heightened political tensions, allegations of noncitizens voting in the upcoming Nov. 5 presidential election have sparked widespread debate. While Donald Trump and many Republicans voice concerns, actual instances of noncitizen voting remain rare. Experts and electoral data suggest administrative errors as a contributing factor to these contentious claims.

A range of studies, including those by the Brennan Center for Justice and the Heritage Foundation, reveal minimal cases of noncitizen participation in recent elections. Alabama's move to inactivate voters suspected of being noncitizens, later found to include U.S. citizens, was blocked by a federal court. This incident underscores the complexity surrounding voter registration and verification processes.

Other states like Arizona and North Carolina have faced similar dilemmas, with thousands of registered voters lacking proof of citizenship. The ongoing investigations highlight both systemic vulnerabilities and state efforts to preserve electoral integrity, despite political and public scrutiny.

