Left Menu

Tensions Heat Up as Biden Pressures Netanyahu Amid Hamas Leader's Death

The death of Yahya Sinwar, a key Hamas leader, may provide an opportunity for President Joe Biden to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to engage in Gaza ceasefire negotiations. However, Biden faces multiple challenges, including Middle Eastern conflicts and Netanyahu's potential reluctance to cooperate before the U.S. elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:55 IST
Tensions Heat Up as Biden Pressures Netanyahu Amid Hamas Leader's Death
Joe Biden

Joe Biden aims to leverage the death of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, to press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into halting the Gaza conflict. Despite hopeful scenarios for a ceasefire deal, Biden's influence remains questionable as regional conflicts complicate peace efforts.

Expert views suggest Sinwar's demise offers a chance for Biden to advocate for a Gaza ceasefire. Yet, Netanyahu's determination to continue the Israeli offensive casts doubts on the feasibility of negotiations, especially with U.S. elections drawing near.

The Biden administration warned Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation, but it is uncertain how firmly the U.S. will act. Meanwhile, Netanyahu might opt to await a new U.S. administration, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024