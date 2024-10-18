Tensions Heat Up as Biden Pressures Netanyahu Amid Hamas Leader's Death

Joe Biden aims to leverage the death of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, to press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into halting the Gaza conflict. Despite hopeful scenarios for a ceasefire deal, Biden's influence remains questionable as regional conflicts complicate peace efforts.

Expert views suggest Sinwar's demise offers a chance for Biden to advocate for a Gaza ceasefire. Yet, Netanyahu's determination to continue the Israeli offensive casts doubts on the feasibility of negotiations, especially with U.S. elections drawing near.

The Biden administration warned Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation, but it is uncertain how firmly the U.S. will act. Meanwhile, Netanyahu might opt to await a new U.S. administration, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

