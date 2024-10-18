AI Challenges Human Candidates in Digital Debate

An online debate that featured an AI rendition of incumbent Congressman Don Beyer took place on Thursday, shedding light on emerging technological dynamics in political campaigns. This unique debate, streamed on YouTube and Rumble, saw two independent candidates, Bentley Hensel and David Kennedy, confronting the AI representative of Beyer, a Democrat who opted not to participate.

The AI, dubbed 'DonBot,' answered questions on key policy issues like gun control and healthcare. The digital debate turned heads, despite a peak of less than 20 YouTube viewers and several inaudible responses from DonBot. It signaled a potential shift in electoral strategies, given the challenges of regulating AI use in democracy.

Beyer, who commands strong voter support, received no negative impact, as he was not present. Nonetheless, the debate illustrated a unique application of AI in politics, paving the way for its increased role as technology advances and legislative bodies lag in regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)