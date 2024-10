Biden's Farewell Tour: Strengthening Transatlantic Ties

U.S. President Joe Biden is on a swift farewell visit to Berlin, aiming to solidify cooperation with European partners amid global tension, including the Ukraine war and Middle East conflicts. Biden announced his arrival with optimism about reinforcing alliances to uphold global freedom.

Biden has worked to strengthen U.S.-Europe ties following the Trump administration. Upon his arrival, he will receive Germany's highest order of merit for his contributions to German-American relations over five decades. This visit comes amid a tight U.S. presidential race as Biden supports Kamala Harris's candidacy against Trump.

During his visit, Biden is set to engage in discussions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and later join British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. The agenda primarily focuses on Ukraine, with security guarantees topping the discussion list as tensions heighten with advancing Russian forces and looming winter challenges.

