Imran Masood Speaks Out: Justice and Preservation of Waqf Board

Imran Masood, a Member of Parliament representing Congress, has voiced strong criticism against the Uttar Pradesh government regarding its alleged inaction in the aftermath of the Bahraich violence.

Speaking at a Congress conference, Masood questioned the government's ability to deliver justice to victims adversely affected during the Maharajganj incident, where homes and businesses were destroyed, and women faced assault.

On a broader state level, Masood accused the central government of attempting to dismantle the Waqf Board, asserting that these actions aim to seize control of religious properties, including graveyards and mosques.

The controversy escalated as a 22-year-old male fell victim to communal violence amid a Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajganj, further heightening regional tensions. In response, the police detained five individuals, including three key suspects, shortly after an encounter this Thursday.

Moreover, Masood highlighted the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha this August. The legislation—currently under scrutiny by a Joint Committee—has sparked significant debate, serving as a touchpoint for both government aims of reducing land disputes and opposition concerns of religious property seizure.

