Imran Masood Speaks Out: Justice and Preservation of Waqf Board

Congress MP Imran Masood criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for inaction in the Bahraich violence incident. Addressing the media, he questioned the lack of justice for victims and accused the central government of trying to dismantle the Waqf Board. Five arrests were made following communal unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:23 IST
Imran Masood, a Member of Parliament representing Congress, has voiced strong criticism against the Uttar Pradesh government regarding its alleged inaction in the aftermath of the Bahraich violence.

Speaking at a Congress conference, Masood questioned the government's ability to deliver justice to victims adversely affected during the Maharajganj incident, where homes and businesses were destroyed, and women faced assault.

On a broader state level, Masood accused the central government of attempting to dismantle the Waqf Board, asserting that these actions aim to seize control of religious properties, including graveyards and mosques.

The controversy escalated as a 22-year-old male fell victim to communal violence amid a Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajganj, further heightening regional tensions. In response, the police detained five individuals, including three key suspects, shortly after an encounter this Thursday.

Moreover, Masood highlighted the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha this August. The legislation—currently under scrutiny by a Joint Committee—has sparked significant debate, serving as a touchpoint for both government aims of reducing land disputes and opposition concerns of religious property seizure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

