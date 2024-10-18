Judge Blocks Florida's Threat Against Pro-Abortion Ads

A federal judge has halted efforts by Florida officials to threaten television stations with prosecution for airing advertisements backing a pro-abortion rights measure set for next month's election.

In a Thursday ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee declared that the threats impinged on free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. He described the issue succinctly, stating, "It's the First Amendment, stupid," in his temporary order.

This decision follows a lawsuit filed by Floridians Protecting Freedom, proponents of the amendment aimed at embedding abortion rights within Florida's constitution, challenging the state's restrictive six-week abortion ban.

