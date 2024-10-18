Left Menu

Judge Blocks Florida's Threat Against Pro-Abortion Ads

A federal judge stopped Florida officials from threatening TV stations for airing pro-abortion ads, citing First Amendment rights. The ruling supports Floridians Protecting Freedom, who aim to enshrine abortion rights. The state's six-week abortion ban is under scrutiny, with exceptions deemed unclear.

A federal judge has halted efforts by Florida officials to threaten television stations with prosecution for airing advertisements backing a pro-abortion rights measure set for next month's election.

In a Thursday ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee declared that the threats impinged on free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. He described the issue succinctly, stating, "It's the First Amendment, stupid," in his temporary order.

This decision follows a lawsuit filed by Floridians Protecting Freedom, proponents of the amendment aimed at embedding abortion rights within Florida's constitution, challenging the state's restrictive six-week abortion ban.

