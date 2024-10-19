Satyendar Jain's Political Future Hinges on Arvind Kejriwal's Decision

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain has emphasized that his future political responsibilities will be determined by the party and its convener, Arvind Kejriwal. Released from Tihar jail on Friday night after 18 months in custody on money laundering allegations, Jain has remained steadfast in his commitment to the party's direction.

Jain, a former Delhi Health Minister, had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022. He was considered one of the top AAP figures and held several portfolios in Kejriwal's previous government. Upon his release, Jain remarked on the political challenges he faced, highlighting what he perceives as the BJP's strategy to oppose their work.

After his release, Jain met with Kejriwal at his Firozshah Road residence, where the party celebrated his return. Leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, gathered outside Tihar jail in support of Jain, as images shared on social media celebrated the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)