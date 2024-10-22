Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: MVA vs. Mahayuti

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has addressed seat-sharing tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming assembly polls, emphasizing that their disputes are minor compared to those of the ruling Mahayuti. He anticipates resolution soon, with discussions involving senior leaders ongoing.

Updated: 22-10-2024 17:45 IST
Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress president, has sought to downplay the differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) concerning seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections. He stated that the ruling Mahayuti has more significant issues to address in this matter.

Patole mentioned that the MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), is expected to finalize its seat-sharing strategy within the next two days. He has tasked senior Congress figures to engage with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the ongoing deadlock.

While the ruling coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP has unveiled its initial list of 99 candidates, the Congress has completed scrutiny for 96 seats. Patole stressed the importance of contesting winnable seats on merit and is confident in a united fight to 'save Maharashtra.'

