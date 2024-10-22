Left Menu

Expats' Crucial Role in Upcoming U.S. Election

Bob Vallier, a U.S. expat based in Paris, is part of a critical overseas voting bloc that could influence battleground states, such as Michigan, in the upcoming election. Both Democrats and Republicans are strategizing to secure these votes, which could determine the election outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:14 IST
Expats' Crucial Role in Upcoming U.S. Election

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, overseas voters play a pivotal role, potentially swaying results in key battleground states like Michigan. Bob Vallier, an American expat in Paris, has already cast his vote, emphasizing the global impact of America's political decisions.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has invested in engaging overseas voters, especially in swing states, by allocating $300,000 and launching social media campaigns. This effort targets Americans in countries worldwide to ensure their participation in this critical election.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign is eyeing expatriates by proposing to eliminate double taxation. Although details remain scarce, this proposal could appeal to Americans abroad who face a complex tax filing system. The Republican National Committee also pursues legal avenues to challenge overseas votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024