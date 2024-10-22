Expats' Crucial Role in Upcoming U.S. Election
Bob Vallier, a U.S. expat based in Paris, is part of a critical overseas voting bloc that could influence battleground states, such as Michigan, in the upcoming election. Both Democrats and Republicans are strategizing to secure these votes, which could determine the election outcome.
As the U.S. presidential election approaches, overseas voters play a pivotal role, potentially swaying results in key battleground states like Michigan. Bob Vallier, an American expat in Paris, has already cast his vote, emphasizing the global impact of America's political decisions.
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has invested in engaging overseas voters, especially in swing states, by allocating $300,000 and launching social media campaigns. This effort targets Americans in countries worldwide to ensure their participation in this critical election.
Meanwhile, Trump's campaign is eyeing expatriates by proposing to eliminate double taxation. Although details remain scarce, this proposal could appeal to Americans abroad who face a complex tax filing system. The Republican National Committee also pursues legal avenues to challenge overseas votes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
