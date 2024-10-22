Yellen Critiques Isolationism: US Economic Growth Surges under Biden's Leadership

At the global financial leaders' gathering, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen lauded the Biden administration's rejection of isolationism, a subtle jab at former President Trump's policies just weeks before the US election.

Speaking at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, Yellen highlighted the US economic recovery since the pandemic, asserting that the Biden administration's global economic approach has made both America and the world better off. The IMF's report bolstered this view, increasing its US economic forecast for 2023 amid consumer spending gains.

As economic issues dominate voters' concerns, the differing economic strategies of Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris could influence the election outcome significantly, with each offering distinct visions on trade and international cooperation.

