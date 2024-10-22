Left Menu

Austria's Unprecedented Political Crossroad: Coalition Challenges Arise

Austrian President Van der Bellen has appointed Chancellor Karl Nehammer to form a government despite resistance from the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), which won the general election. Due to lack of support, the FPO can't secure a coalition, forcing Nehammer to explore alliances with Social Democrats and potentially the liberal Neos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:58 IST
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has officially tasked Chancellor Karl Nehammer, leader of the conservative People's Party, with forming the next government. This decision comes amid significant opposition from the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), which emerged victorious in last month's general election, but faces challenges in securing a coalition.

President Van der Bellen addressed the unique political landscape, emphasizing that the election is not simply a race for the top position. He underscored the need for any governing party to secure more than 50% of the parliamentary vote to form a government. In a historic first, no other party is willing to align with the Freedom Party, despite their electoral win.

Chancellor Nehammer is now set to hold coalition talks with the Social Democrats and possibly the liberal Neos to achieve a parliamentary majority. This would mark a shift away from the current coalition with the Greens and necessitate negotiation over significant ideological differences, such as the Social Democrats' proposal for new tax policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

