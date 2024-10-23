Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Stakes Claim in Wayanad By-Election

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra embarks on her first electoral campaign in Wayanad, marking her debut in the political fray. Accompanied by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, she emphasized her long-standing political involvement and vowed to uphold Wayanad's community spirit. The by-election was triggered after Rahul vacated the seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:52 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Stakes Claim in Wayanad By-Election
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a significant entry into the Wayanad political scene with a massive roadshow and by filing her nomination for the Lok Sabha bypoll. The Congress general secretary was flanked by prominent party figures, including her brother, Rahul Gandhi, and mother, Sonia Gandhi.

During her address, Priyanka reminisced her 35 years in politics, tracing her journey back to 1989 when she first campaigned for her late father, Rajiv Gandhi. She expressed gratitude to senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for entrusting her with the UDF candidacy in Wayanad.

Attacking the BJP, Priyanka criticized attempts to divide the electorate and emphasized democratic principles rooted in religious texts. Her address highlighted the strong family ties with the Wayanad community, reinforced by Rahul's assurance of continued support as the unofficial MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024