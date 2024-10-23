Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Stakes Claim in Wayanad By-Election

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a significant entry into the Wayanad political scene with a massive roadshow and by filing her nomination for the Lok Sabha bypoll. The Congress general secretary was flanked by prominent party figures, including her brother, Rahul Gandhi, and mother, Sonia Gandhi.

During her address, Priyanka reminisced her 35 years in politics, tracing her journey back to 1989 when she first campaigned for her late father, Rajiv Gandhi. She expressed gratitude to senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for entrusting her with the UDF candidacy in Wayanad.

Attacking the BJP, Priyanka criticized attempts to divide the electorate and emphasized democratic principles rooted in religious texts. Her address highlighted the strong family ties with the Wayanad community, reinforced by Rahul's assurance of continued support as the unofficial MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)