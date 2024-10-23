Rift in JMM: Dinesh William Marandi Challenges Party Decision

Dinesh William Marandi, an MLA from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has openly criticized his party for denying him a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls in Litipara, a seat he currently holds.

In a conversation with PTI, Marandi questioned the party's leadership decisions, highlighting the significant contributions of his father, Simon Marandi, a JMM founder. He expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation of three tickets to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's family, leaving none for the Marandi family, which he believes has equally bolstered the party.

Despite the denial, Marandi announced his intention to run from Litipara, albeit without specifying whether as an independent or under another party's banner. He launched a critique against JMM's nominee, Hemlal Murmu, dubbing him an 'outsider' unlikely to be accepted by Litipara's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)