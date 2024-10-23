Left Menu

Tensions Flare During Phulpur Bypoll Nomination

Mujtaba Siddiqui, the Samajwadi Party candidate, filed his nomination papers amidst tensions with police during the Phulpur assembly bypoll nomination process. SP members clashed with police over entry restrictions, sparking allegations of bias compared to BJP procedures. The bypoll is set for November 13.

Updated: 23-10-2024 17:45 IST
Mujtaba Siddiqui, representing the Samajwadi Party, officially submitted his nomination for the upcoming Phulpur assembly bypoll on Wednesday. The event at the district collectorate was marred by tensions between SP members and police when entry to the nomination room became a contentious issue.

The dispute arose when police reportedly barred senior party leaders, including SP's national general secretary Indrajit Saroj, from entering the nomination area. This exclusion led to agitation among party members, particularly in comparison to the access granted to BJP leaders during similar proceedings.

Siddiqui expressed concern over perceived partiality, stating that the police strictly enforced rules against SP leaders but made exceptions for BJP nominees. With assembly bypolls approaching on November 13, the issue of equitable procedural enforcement remains at the forefront.

