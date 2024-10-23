Electoral Heat in Thane: A Battle of Mentorships and Loyalties

The electoral battle in Thane promises to reshape Maharashtra's political landscape. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction is set to challenge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his home ground. The contest becomes more compelling with the candidacy of Kedar Dighe, nephew of the late Sena stalwart Anand Dighe, signifying a clash of loyalties and inheritance of political mentorship.

Competing narratives and deep-seated loyalties highlight the electoral war in several constituencies. Kedar Dighe, leading the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane, is poised to take on Shinde in Kopri-Pachpakhadi, while in the neighboring Thane constituency, Uddhav loyalist Rajan Vichare confronts BJP stalwart Sanjay Kelkar. The political landscape is further complicated by MNS's Avinash Jadhav, ensuring a triangular contest.

The Ovala-Majiwada constituency is also witnessing intense competition, with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s candidate Naresh Manera pitted against Shinde ally Pratap Sarnaik. With historic loyalties at play and the upcoming candidate nominations, Thane is set to become a keenly watched battleground, potentially influencing Maharashtra's political dynamics ahead of the November 20 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)