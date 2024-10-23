Left Menu

Electoral Heat in Thane: A Battle of Mentorships and Loyalties

A high-stakes electoral contest is unfolding in Thane, Maharashtra, featuring Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction pitted against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Notable contestants include Kedar Dighe, nephew of Shiv Sena veteran Anand Dighe, contesting Shinde's home turf. Key battlegrounds include Kopri-Pachpakhadi and Ovala-Majiwada constituencies.

The electoral battle in Thane promises to reshape Maharashtra's political landscape. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction is set to challenge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his home ground. The contest becomes more compelling with the candidacy of Kedar Dighe, nephew of the late Sena stalwart Anand Dighe, signifying a clash of loyalties and inheritance of political mentorship.

Competing narratives and deep-seated loyalties highlight the electoral war in several constituencies. Kedar Dighe, leading the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane, is poised to take on Shinde in Kopri-Pachpakhadi, while in the neighboring Thane constituency, Uddhav loyalist Rajan Vichare confronts BJP stalwart Sanjay Kelkar. The political landscape is further complicated by MNS's Avinash Jadhav, ensuring a triangular contest.

The Ovala-Majiwada constituency is also witnessing intense competition, with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s candidate Naresh Manera pitted against Shinde ally Pratap Sarnaik. With historic loyalties at play and the upcoming candidate nominations, Thane is set to become a keenly watched battleground, potentially influencing Maharashtra's political dynamics ahead of the November 20 elections.

