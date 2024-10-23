Left Menu

Elon Musk's Political Maneuvering: Backing Trump with Wealth and Influence

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, is actively supporting Donald Trump's reelection campaign. Through financial aid and social media influence, Musk is leveraging his wealth and platform to promote Trump's candidacy, despite raising concerns about misinformation and election integrity.

Updated: 23-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:23 IST
Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the social media platform X, is actively supporting Donald Trump's reelection campaign, marking a significant departure from his past voting history for Democratic candidates. Utilizing both his substantial wealth and influential online presence, Musk has aligned himself with Trump's political aspirations.

Musk's pro-Trump spending group, America PAC, has deployed millions to mobilize voters in key battleground states, while his social media activities on X have raised concerns over electoral misinformation. Some posts have been flagged for spreading false claims, fueling doubts about election integrity.

In addition to financial backing, Musk joined Trump at campaign events in Pennsylvania, further showcasing his endorsement. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's actions underscore the complex interplay between wealth, influence, and politics in contemporary America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

