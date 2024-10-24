Left Menu

Cambodian Journalist Freed: A Tale of Controversy and Courage

Mech Dara, a renowned Cambodian journalist known for uncovering corruption and human trafficking, was granted bail after his arrest for allegedly inciting social unrest. His detention had raised concerns globally. Dara was released on bail shortly after a video apology was publicized by the Cambodian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:29 IST
Cambodian Journalist Freed: A Tale of Controversy and Courage
journalist

An award-winning journalist from Cambodia, Mech Dara, who was arrested for inciting social unrest earlier this month, has been released on bail. His detention, which lasted since October 1st, had alarmed human rights groups and caught the attention of the U.S. government.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court accused Dara of posting provocative and false information, notably regarding a sacred mountain quarry. A video circulated by the Cambodian information minister showed Dara apologizing for spreading misinformation, a gesture aiming to lessen potential rancor.

Dara, who has previously been honored for his investigative work by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, promises to cease sharing content that could harm the nation's image. A veteran reporter for both local and international outlets, Dara's case remains a point of contention both domestically and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024