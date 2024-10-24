Cambodian Journalist Freed: A Tale of Controversy and Courage

An award-winning journalist from Cambodia, Mech Dara, who was arrested for inciting social unrest earlier this month, has been released on bail. His detention, which lasted since October 1st, had alarmed human rights groups and caught the attention of the U.S. government.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court accused Dara of posting provocative and false information, notably regarding a sacred mountain quarry. A video circulated by the Cambodian information minister showed Dara apologizing for spreading misinformation, a gesture aiming to lessen potential rancor.

Dara, who has previously been honored for his investigative work by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, promises to cease sharing content that could harm the nation's image. A veteran reporter for both local and international outlets, Dara's case remains a point of contention both domestically and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)