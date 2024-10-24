The Battleground: Kamala Harris vs. Trump
In the race for the presidency, Kamala Harris faces a close contest against Donald Trump. While Harris leads on abortion and climate change, the economy remains a pivotal topic. Trump holds advantages on immigration, but Harris emphasizes her middle-class-focused policies to sway voters.
- Country:
- United States
If the presidential election focused solely on abortion or climate change, Kamala Harris might feel assured about her prospects based on current polling data. However, the Democratic candidate acknowledges the intense competition she faces against Republican Donald Trump.
Harris holds advantages on issues like abortion, election integrity, climate change, and middle-class taxes, trailing Trump only on immigration. Yet, the overall race remains historically tight, reflecting the complexity of factors that influence voter preferences beyond policy alone.
Interestingly, the latest polls indicate a shift from 2020, suggesting Trump's prior economic strengths are no longer guaranteed. Harris aims to capitalize on this by addressing middle-class concerns, while also countering Trump's strategic focus on issues such as immigration and crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stuart Horne Appointed New Zealand’s Climate Change Ambassador
Navigating Mobility in the Sahel: How Migration and Climate Change Demand Social Protection Reform
Climate Change and the Fury of Hurricane Helene: A Stark Warning
Unmasking Carbon Removal: A Flawed Solution for Climate Change?
Turning the Tide: Facing the Wildlife Crisis Caused by Habitat Loss and Climate Change