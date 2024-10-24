The Battleground: Kamala Harris vs. Trump

If the presidential election focused solely on abortion or climate change, Kamala Harris might feel assured about her prospects based on current polling data. However, the Democratic candidate acknowledges the intense competition she faces against Republican Donald Trump.

Harris holds advantages on issues like abortion, election integrity, climate change, and middle-class taxes, trailing Trump only on immigration. Yet, the overall race remains historically tight, reflecting the complexity of factors that influence voter preferences beyond policy alone.

Interestingly, the latest polls indicate a shift from 2020, suggesting Trump's prior economic strengths are no longer guaranteed. Harris aims to capitalize on this by addressing middle-class concerns, while also countering Trump's strategic focus on issues such as immigration and crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)