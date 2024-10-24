China Challenges U.S. Sanctions on Drone Firms
China's commerce ministry has voiced strong opposition to U.S. sanctions targeting Chinese companies producing and exporting attack drones to Russia, citing a lack of international legal basis. The ministry emphasized its commitment to protecting China's rights and interests.
The Chinese commerce ministry has voiced strong opposition to the recent U.S. sanctions imposed on Chinese firms that produce and ship attack drones for Russia. The statement was made during a press briefing on Thursday.
Ministry spokesperson He Yadong criticized the sanctions, labeling them as examples of unilateral action and long-arm jurisdiction that are unsupported by international law or United Nations Security Council authorization.
He further declared that China is committed to firmly protecting its own legitimate rights and interests amidst these tensions.
