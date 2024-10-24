Left Menu

Maharashtra Power Play: MVA's Strategic Seat-Share Deal Unfolds

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is set to announce its final seat-sharing formula for the Maharashtra state elections. The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena will contest 85 seats each out of 288, with negotiations for remaining seats ongoing. Key candidates have begun nomination processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:48 IST
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra is gearing up for the state assembly elections, with a formal announcement on seat-sharing expected by Friday morning. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole revealed this on Thursday, emphasizing the readiness of key candidates to file nomination papers.

Following a period of negotiations, the opposition alliance disclosed on Wednesday that the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) will each contest 85 out of the total 288 seats, with ongoing talks to finalize the allocation of the remaining seats.

Additionally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut mentioned the potential for seat swaps among allies, hinting at the possibility of his party contesting around 100 seats. Despite being touted as a potential chief ministerial candidate by supporters, Patole clarified that the leadership decision would rest with the party's high command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

