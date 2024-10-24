Left Menu

Sakharov Prize Honorees: Champions of Venezuelan Democracy

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez by the European Parliament. Despite a contested presidential election in Venezuela, Edmundo Gonzalez fled to Spain after the national board declared Nicolas Maduro the winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:01 IST
Sakharov Prize Honorees: Champions of Venezuelan Democracy

The European Parliament has honored Venezuelan opposition figures Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez with the prestigious Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. The award highlights their efforts to represent the Venezuelan populace in the ongoing fight for democracy.

The political landscape in Venezuela has been tense following a presidential election in July. The opposition had released vote counts suggesting that Gonzalez emerged victorious. However, the national election board announced that the incumbent, Nicolas Maduro, retained his presidency, a decision that has sparked controversy.

Edmundo Gonzalez, who is currently wanted by Venezuelan authorities, has since sought refuge in Spain. The awarding of the Sakharov Prize brings international attention to the challenges facing Venezuelan democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024