Frelimo's Five-Decade Hold: Chapo's Victory Amid Controversy in Mozambique

Frelimo's uninterrupted dominance in Mozambique persisted with Daniel Chapo's electoral victory, perpetuating a five-decade political stronghold. The election, marred by allegations of irregularities, had competitors and observers claiming fraud as opposition parties struggled to make headway.

Winning over 70% of the vote, Chapo's triumph pushes back his closest rival, Venancio Mondlane, a candidate supported by the Podemos party. Observers, including those from the European Union, reported significant irregularities during the electoral process, raising questions about the vote's integrity.

As Mondlane rallies for protests against alleged rigging, tensions escalate in Mozambique. Chapo is expected to uphold the status quo, focusing on fighting Islamist insurgency and facilitating investment in key gas projects as the nation grapples with economic challenges and climate disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)