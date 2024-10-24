Left Menu

Frelimo's Five-Decade Hold: Chapo's Victory Amid Controversy in Mozambique

Mozambique's ruling party Frelimo continues its decades-long reign, electing Daniel Chapo as the new president amid opposition's claims of electoral fraud. Despite irregularities reported by observers, incumbent Chapo focuses on economic partnerships and combating insurgency. Allegations of vote-rigging provoke planned nationwide protests, raising tensions in the nation.

24-10-2024
Frelimo's uninterrupted dominance in Mozambique persisted with Daniel Chapo's electoral victory, perpetuating a five-decade political stronghold. The election, marred by allegations of irregularities, had competitors and observers claiming fraud as opposition parties struggled to make headway.

Winning over 70% of the vote, Chapo's triumph pushes back his closest rival, Venancio Mondlane, a candidate supported by the Podemos party. Observers, including those from the European Union, reported significant irregularities during the electoral process, raising questions about the vote's integrity.

As Mondlane rallies for protests against alleged rigging, tensions escalate in Mozambique. Chapo is expected to uphold the status quo, focusing on fighting Islamist insurgency and facilitating investment in key gas projects as the nation grapples with economic challenges and climate disruptions.

