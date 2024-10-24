Tshisekedi Contemplates Constitutional Revisions Amidst Political Turmoil

In a move that could reshape the Democratic Republic of Congo's political landscape, President Felix Tshisekedi has announced his intention to establish a commission to explore constitutional revisions. The proposed changes may involve removing presidential term limits, paving the way for Tshisekedi's potential third term.

This announcement has stirred political tensions in the mineral-rich nation, with critics fearing it could push the country into further unrest. Tshisekedi, who took office in January after a controversial re-election, argued that the current constitution, ratified in 2005, no longer reflects the nation's realities.

Opposition leaders, however, view this as a maneuver to extend his rule, echoing similar scenarios in other African states. Moise Katumbi, a notable opposition figure, insists that Congo's core issue is governance, not the constitutional framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)