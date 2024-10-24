Left Menu

BJP's Navya Haridas Declares Assets Ahead of Wayanad Bypoll

Navya Haridas, BJP's candidate for the Wayanad bypoll, declared assets over Rs 45 lakhs in her election affidavit. Her movable assets include bank deposits, a car, gold, while her liabilities are Rs 13.5 lakh in loans. Neither she nor her husband has filed income tax returns for years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:46 IST
BJP's Navya Haridas Declares Assets Ahead of Wayanad Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

Navya Haridas, the BJP candidate for the upcoming Wayanad bypoll on November 13, has revealed her assets amounting to over Rs 45 lakhs, as per her election affidavit submitted on Thursday.

Haridas's movable assets are valued at Rs 40.13 lakh, comprising deposits in four bank accounts, investments in bonds or shares, a Maruti Suzuki Celerio valued at Rs 8 lakh, and over 400 grams of gold worth Rs 25 lakh. Her liabilities amount to Rs 13.5 lakh in loans, and she possesses Rs 5,000 in cash, as declared in the affidavit.

The affidavit further indicates that Haridas has not submitted her income tax returns for the past five financial years. Additionally, her husband, Shobin Shyam, with movable assets worth Rs 64.95 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 40 lakh, also refrained from filing income tax returns, citing his employment abroad. Haridas owns 1.70 acres of agricultural land in Kozhikode district, valued at Rs 5 lakh, and holds a BTech degree in Electronics and Communication from KMCT Engineering College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024