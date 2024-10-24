BJP's Navya Haridas Declares Assets Ahead of Wayanad Bypoll

Navya Haridas, the BJP candidate for the upcoming Wayanad bypoll on November 13, has revealed her assets amounting to over Rs 45 lakhs, as per her election affidavit submitted on Thursday.

Haridas's movable assets are valued at Rs 40.13 lakh, comprising deposits in four bank accounts, investments in bonds or shares, a Maruti Suzuki Celerio valued at Rs 8 lakh, and over 400 grams of gold worth Rs 25 lakh. Her liabilities amount to Rs 13.5 lakh in loans, and she possesses Rs 5,000 in cash, as declared in the affidavit.

The affidavit further indicates that Haridas has not submitted her income tax returns for the past five financial years. Additionally, her husband, Shobin Shyam, with movable assets worth Rs 64.95 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 40 lakh, also refrained from filing income tax returns, citing his employment abroad. Haridas owns 1.70 acres of agricultural land in Kozhikode district, valued at Rs 5 lakh, and holds a BTech degree in Electronics and Communication from KMCT Engineering College.

