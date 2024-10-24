Left Menu

Russia and North Korea Forge Strategic Military Pact Amid Rising Tensions

Russian lawmakers have ratified a military assistance pact with North Korea, marking strengthened ties since the Cold War. The US confirmed North Korean troops in Russia, warning potential engagement in Ukraine. Observers speculate reciprocal technological support for North Korea's military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:05 IST
Russia and North Korea Forge Strategic Military Pact Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian lawmakers on Thursday ratified a significant military assistance pact with North Korea, further solidifying ties since the Cold War era. This development comes amid reports from the US confirming the deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops to Russia.

The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, swiftly endorsed the "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty that President Vladimir Putin signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his June trip to Pyongyang. With the upper house's approval expected soon, the pact mandates immediate military support between the nations if either faces an attack, marking a strategic shift in regional dynamics.

US officials have expressed concern over the troop deployment and warned that any involvement in Ukraine would make them legitimate targets. Analysts suggest that in reciprocation for military aid, Russia might share advanced weaponry technology with North Korea, potentially enhancing its missile and satellite systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024