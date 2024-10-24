Russia and North Korea Forge Strategic Military Pact Amid Rising Tensions

Russian lawmakers on Thursday ratified a significant military assistance pact with North Korea, further solidifying ties since the Cold War era. This development comes amid reports from the US confirming the deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops to Russia.

The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, swiftly endorsed the "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty that President Vladimir Putin signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his June trip to Pyongyang. With the upper house's approval expected soon, the pact mandates immediate military support between the nations if either faces an attack, marking a strategic shift in regional dynamics.

US officials have expressed concern over the troop deployment and warned that any involvement in Ukraine would make them legitimate targets. Analysts suggest that in reciprocation for military aid, Russia might share advanced weaponry technology with North Korea, potentially enhancing its missile and satellite systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)