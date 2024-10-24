The Debate Over Noncitizen Voting in U.S. Elections Intensifies

As the Nov. 5 presidential election approaches, concerns about noncitizen voting have become a major talking point. Former President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans have raised alarms over potential noncitizen participation in the elections, suggesting it could sway results in favor of Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Investigations from various sources reveal conflicting data. The Brennan Center for Justice discovered only 30 instances of noncitizen voting in the 2016 election out of nearly 23.5 million votes evaluated. Similarly, the Heritage Foundation found 24 cases from 2003 to 2023. Despite these low numbers, the issue persists across states like Alabama and Arizona, where voter list irregularities and administrative oversight are evident.

In particular, Southern states such as Georgia and Texas have revealed ongoing investigations into supposed noncitizen voters. However, challenges surrounding voter registration accuracy have clouded outcomes, with federal courts frequently intervening in state actions perceived as too close to election time.

