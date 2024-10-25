Left Menu

JMM Shuffles Candidates Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha announced its fourth list of candidates for the state assembly elections, nominating Ganesh Mahli for Seraikela after his defection from the BJP. JMM also replaced its Khunti candidate. Elections will occur in two phases, with a significant alliance among INDIA bloc partners.

Updated: 25-10-2024 00:58 IST
JMM Shuffles Candidates Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) unveiled its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections, shaking up the contest with some strategic nominations. Notably, Ganesh Mahli, who defected from the BJP, will represent JMM in Seraikela. This development marks significant changes in the party's lineup as they gear up for the elections.

In Khunti, the JMM opted for Ramsurya Munda, replacing initially announced Snehlata Kandulana. This announcement is part of the JMM's broader strategy as they finalize candidates for 42 of the 81 constituencies, having previously rolled out three lists covering 41 seats in total.

The assemblies are slated for November 13 and 20, with counting on November 23. Alignments within the INDIA bloc—comprising the Congress, JMM, as well as RJD and Left parties—will see them contest in 70 seats collectively. The opposition landscape features the BJP, vying for 68 spots, alongside the AJSU Party, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas), adding depth to the electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

