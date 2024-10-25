Left Menu

Star Power: Harris Rallies Support with Celebrity Endorsements in Georgia

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris attracted thousands in Georgia for a rally featuring Bruce Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and Barack Obama. The event is part of her campaign's strategy to engage voters with celebrity endorsements as the election nears. Polls show a tightening race against Republican Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 05:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 05:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris drew a massive crowd in Georgia on Thursday, staging a rally with superstar guests like rock legend Bruce Springsteen, filmmaker Spike Lee, and former President Barack Obama. The event aimed to galvanize voters in the crucial battleground state with just days left before Election Day.

Springsteen criticized Republican nominee Donald Trump during his performance, urging attendees to support Harris. Obama added that Harris's working-class roots underscored her understanding of ordinary Americans' struggles. More than 20,000 attendees gathered at the rally, making it Harris's largest to date, according to her campaign team.

This high-profile rally underscores Harris's reliance on celebrity endorsements as a last-minute push to secure votes in tight races. Despite leading in initial polls after President Joe Biden's exit, Harris faces a narrowing margin nationally and in key states. With elections imminent, both campaigns are expediting efforts to energize supporters, aiming to sway undecided voters.

