Global Elections 2023: Market Impacts and Political Shifts

As the world watches the upcoming U.S. election on November 5, significant attention is also on Japan, where an unpredictable election outcome may further unsettle markets already adjusting to recent economic policy shifts.

Meanwhile, in the United States, a tightly contested race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump promises to influence everything from tariffs to stock market dynamics, keeping global investors on edge.

Across Europe and developing markets, upcoming polls in countries like Britain, France, and Ghana reveal a complex intersection of political ideologies and economic strategies, with each nation's election outcomes poised to affect global fiscal stability and investor confidence.

