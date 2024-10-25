Left Menu

Bypoll Battle in Punjab: Political Heavyweights File Nominations

Political candidates from BJP, Congress, and AAP have filed nominations for the upcoming Punjab bypolls on November 13. Key names include Sohan Singh Thandal, Jatinder Kaur, and Harinder Singh Dhaliwal. These bypolls follow the election of sitting MLAs to the Lok Sabha, leaving assembly seats vacant.

In the political landscape of Punjab, key figures from BJP, Congress, and AAP have stepped into the limelight, filing their nominations for the critical November 13 bypolls. This electoral event marks a significant moment as contenders vie for assembly seats vacated following the election of their predecessors to the Lok Sabha.

Sohan Singh Thandal, a recently inducted BJP candidate who parted ways with the Shiromani Akali Dal, submitted his candidacy from the Chabbewal assembly segment. Joining Thandal were notable figures like Som Parkash, Vijay Sampla, and Avinash Rai Khanna in a show of political strength and unity.

From the Congress camp, Jatinder Kaur and Ranjit Kumar also cast their hats into the ring, their nominations underscored by the presence of senior Congress leaders. As the election date edges closer, these nominations set the stage for an intense political showdown in Punjab.

