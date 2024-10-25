Left Menu

Defining 'Working People': Starmer's Clarification Sparks Debate Ahead of Budget

Prime Minister Keir Starmer clarified that Britons with shares or property can be considered 'working people' following earlier comments. As the UK prepares for budgetary decisions, the government seeks to define 'working people' to determine how tax changes will impact citizens, emphasizing that future burdens will target the wealthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:31 IST
Defining 'Working People': Starmer's Clarification Sparks Debate Ahead of Budget
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a recent clarification, Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that individuals owning shares or property can also be considered 'working people'. This statement comes amidst rising speculations about the UK's budget, where the government is emphasizing taxing the wealthy.

Starmer's remarks initially suggested those with property or shares didn't fit his definition of 'working people', prompting questions on the exact tax impact on citizens. His office later clarified that small investors fall within this category.

With nearly a quarter of Britons engaged in stock market investments, expectations over potential capital gains tax hikes are causing public concern as what constitutes 'working people' remains crucial to upcoming policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024