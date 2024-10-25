Defining 'Working People': Starmer's Clarification Sparks Debate Ahead of Budget

In a recent clarification, Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that individuals owning shares or property can also be considered 'working people'. This statement comes amidst rising speculations about the UK's budget, where the government is emphasizing taxing the wealthy.

Starmer's remarks initially suggested those with property or shares didn't fit his definition of 'working people', prompting questions on the exact tax impact on citizens. His office later clarified that small investors fall within this category.

With nearly a quarter of Britons engaged in stock market investments, expectations over potential capital gains tax hikes are causing public concern as what constitutes 'working people' remains crucial to upcoming policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)