Congress in Jammu and Kashmir Calls for United Stand Against Terrorism
Tariq Hameed Karra, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress president, emphasized the need for a stronger strategy against terrorism during a meeting with party leaders. Highlighting recent terror incidents' impact post-election, Karra urged the coalition government to prioritize statehood restoration and employment, while remaining connected with grassroots workers.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra convened a crucial meeting with senior party leaders to address the political and security scenario in the region following a worrying rise in terror incidents post-elections.
Karra called for an enhanced strategy involving the newly elected government to ensure citizen safety, as condemned attacks highlight severe challenges faced by the community.
In the meeting attended by Congress candidates and a fact-finding committee, discussions focused on organizational feedback and pressing concerns like restoring statehood, tackling unemployment, and addressing the effects of the Darbar Move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
