Congress in Jammu and Kashmir Calls for United Stand Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra convened a crucial meeting with senior party leaders to address the political and security scenario in the region following a worrying rise in terror incidents post-elections.

Karra called for an enhanced strategy involving the newly elected government to ensure citizen safety, as condemned attacks highlight severe challenges faced by the community.

In the meeting attended by Congress candidates and a fact-finding committee, discussions focused on organizational feedback and pressing concerns like restoring statehood, tackling unemployment, and addressing the effects of the Darbar Move.

