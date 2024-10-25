Biden's Apology to Native Americans: A Historic Moment in Arizona
President Joe Biden formally apologized to Native Americans for the government's role in the abusive boarding school system that separated children from their families. Biden aims to support tribal nations with jobs and infrastructure, as Democrats target Native American voter turnout in key states, including Arizona.
President Joe Biden, on his first visit to Native Country, formally apologized for the federal government's past actions in the abusive boarding school system that separated Native American children from their families. Terming it a 'blot on American history,' Biden expressed that such an apology was long overdue.
The visit not only signified an acknowledgment of historical wrongs but also highlighted Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' commitment to supporting tribal communities through job creation and infrastructure development. The apology is seen as a strategic move to boost Democratic voter turnout among Native Americans in closely contested states.
Biden's outreach to the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona comes amid efforts to strengthen ties with tribal nations. The administration's initiatives have included significant federal spending on infrastructure and the designation of national monuments on sacred land, reflecting their ongoing commitment to honoring tribal sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
