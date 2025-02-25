Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's legislature is gearing up for a contentious vote on new legislation promising $2,500 to police officers for every illegal immigrant they aid in deporting. The so-called bounty bill aligns with President Trump's strict immigration stance and is financed by imposing taxes on international money transfers.

Opponents, comprising civil rights and migrant advocates, caution that such incentives risk promoting racial profiling and detracting from local law enforcement responsibilities. Arizona's Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs has pledged to veto the legislation if it manages to pass through the state's Republican-dominated house and senate.

This move reflects a broader effort by Trump's state allies to engage local and civilian resources in the federal push for deportations. Similar initiatives in Missouri and Mississippi sought to employ civilian bounty hunters, but were ultimately unsuccessful due to financial concerns among state Republicans. Arizona's history with immigration enforcement adds another layer of complexity to the debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)