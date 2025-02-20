Tragic Midair Collision at Arizona Airport Leaves Two Dead

In a tragic incident at Arizona's Marana Regional Airport, two small aircraft collided midair on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The collision, involving a Cessna 172S and Lancair 360 MK II, occurred around 8:28 am local time, as reported by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Authorities confirmed that both aircraft collided while upwind of runway 12. The Cessna largely escaped unscathed, landing uneventfully, while the Lancair crashed near another runway, sparking a fire. The Marana Police Department has verified that two people died in the collision, prompting the airport's closure and an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Galen Beem, Airport Superintendent, expressed condolences on behalf of the Town of Marana and commended the swift response from local emergency teams. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted the airport is an 'uncontrolled field,' lacking an active control tower. Investigations by the NTSB and FAA continue as the aviation community grapples with recent safety concerns, following a series of incidents nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)