North Korean Troops: A New Twist in Ukraine's Battlefield

North Korean troops might be entering the fray in Ukraine alongside Russian forces as early as this weekend, a claim made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This move could spell heightening tensions worldwide, particularly affecting the Indo-Pacific region.

The White House has expressed serious concerns over the national security implications of North Korea's potential involvement in the conflict, warning Moscow and Pyongyang against actions that expand the scope of the war beyond Europe. Speculations suggest more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers are already preparing for outfitting and training in Russia.

Ukrainian intelligence believes that Kursk might be the initial deployment site for these troops, emphasizing Russia's ongoing summer campaign to reclaim territory in the eastern Ukrainian front. Meanwhile, the diplomatic community is watching closely, pondering the effects of this developing military alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)