Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Committed Path to Representing Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks to become Wayanad's representative, emphasizing her dedication to democracy and constitutional values. She promises to work closely with Wayanad's people, urging them to elect her as MP in the November bypoll. This marks her first journey as a public representative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:51 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt address to the people of Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra articulated her commitment to serving them as a public representative. Vadra, who has filed her nomination for the upcoming bypolls, underlined that her journey as a public servant is driven by her unwavering dedication to democracy and the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Through an open letter, she assured constituents of her intention to work alongside them in tackling challenges and strengthening their relationship. Vadra expressed her hope that the upcoming November 13 bypoll would be the beginning of a meaningful partnership where she could represent the people of Wayanad in Parliament according to their wishes.

Notably, this bid follows her brother Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Rae Bareli seat after representing Wayanad from 2019 to 2024. Vadra emphasized that her campaign is about continuing the fight for justice and democratic principles, echoing her lifelong devotion to these causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

