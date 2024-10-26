Political Drama Unfolds in Palakkad Bypoll Campaign

The political temperature in the Palakkad assembly bypoll is rising as candidates intensify their campaigns. LDF's P Sarin recently ramped up efforts by meeting leaders of influential communities, the Ezhavas and the Nairs, which hold significant sway in the constituency. This move has sparked various reactions from political opponents and observers alike.

In a key development, Sarin visited Vellappally Natesan and Sukumaran Nair, leading figures of the SNDP Yogam and NSS, respectively. These visits, however, have drawn criticism from Congress MP Shafi Parambil, who questioned why Sarin did not pay respects at memorials of Left leaders, hinting at political motivations behind his actions.

Meanwhile, UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil and BJP's C Krishnakumar are making their own rounds in the constituency, engaging directly with voters. Mamkootathil dismissed Sarin's outreach as "drama," highlighting that similar gestures towards other political figures are absent. The bypoll follows Shafi Parambil's move to the Lok Sabha, setting the stage for a heated contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)