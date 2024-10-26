Family Feud: Yugendra Pawar Challenges Uncle Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra Elections

In a dramatic twist to Maharashtra's political landscape, Yugendra Pawar, grandson of Sharad Pawar, is set to challenge his uncle, Ajit Pawar, in the upcoming assembly elections in Baramati. This marks a notable political debut for Yugendra, representing the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Yugendra expressed his dismay at contesting against his uncle, a seasoned politician who has won the seat seven times. "I feel it is quite sad, quite unfortunate that this had to come in the family," he told ANI. Reflecting on the familial division, he emphasized his alignment with Sharad Pawar, the NCP's founder and patriarch.

Yugendra vowed to address pressing local issues, including increased crime rates, unemployment, and persistent water shortages in Baramati. Emphasizing a grassroots approach, he plans to directly engage with constituents, echoing the ethos of his grandfather to improve conditions in smaller villages across the constituency.

