U.S. Approves $2 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has approved a $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan, marking the first delivery of an advanced surface-to-air missile system to the island. The move is likely to provoke China, given its claims over Taiwan.

Taiwan expressed gratitude towards Washington with President Lai Ching-te emphasizing strengthened defenses amidst growing Chinese military threats. Under his leadership, Taiwan is intensifying its defense efforts as Beijing continues military exercises encircling the island.

The U.S., Taiwan's strongest unofficial ally, is bound by law to help Taiwan in its self-defense. The arms package, which includes three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and radar systems, will bolster Taiwan's air defenses. Despite provocations, China has yet to comment on the arms deal.

