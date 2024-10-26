Left Menu

U.S. Approves $2 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has sanctioned a $2 billion arms deal with Taiwan, including advanced surface-to-air missiles, in a move likely to upset China. This deal marks a significant enhancement of Taiwan's defense amid heightened Chinese military activities. Taiwan has expressed gratitude for U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:29 IST
U.S. Approves $2 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The United States has approved a $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan, marking the first delivery of an advanced surface-to-air missile system to the island. The move is likely to provoke China, given its claims over Taiwan.

Taiwan expressed gratitude towards Washington with President Lai Ching-te emphasizing strengthened defenses amidst growing Chinese military threats. Under his leadership, Taiwan is intensifying its defense efforts as Beijing continues military exercises encircling the island.

The U.S., Taiwan's strongest unofficial ally, is bound by law to help Taiwan in its self-defense. The arms package, which includes three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and radar systems, will bolster Taiwan's air defenses. Despite provocations, China has yet to comment on the arms deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024