Congress Overhaul: New Faces in Madhya Pradesh Unit

In a significant organizational reshuffle, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a revamped Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Saturday, aimed at boosting the party's fortunes in the state.

The newly approved list features 17 vice presidents and 71 general secretaries, signifying a major push for fresh leadership within the party's state unit.

Included in the executive committee's revised lineup are notable figures such as former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, alongside 33 permanent and 40 special invitees, highlighting the inclusive nature of the revamp.

(With inputs from agencies.)