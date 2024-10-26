Congress Overhaul: New Faces in Madhya Pradesh Unit
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, has greenlit a comprehensive revamp of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). The overhaul includes the introduction of 17 vice presidents, 71 general secretaries, and 16 executive committee members, featuring former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant organizational reshuffle, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a revamped Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Saturday, aimed at boosting the party's fortunes in the state.
The newly approved list features 17 vice presidents and 71 general secretaries, signifying a major push for fresh leadership within the party's state unit.
Included in the executive committee's revised lineup are notable figures such as former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, alongside 33 permanent and 40 special invitees, highlighting the inclusive nature of the revamp.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement