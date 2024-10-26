Left Menu

Congress Overhaul: New Faces in Madhya Pradesh Unit

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, has greenlit a comprehensive revamp of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). The overhaul includes the introduction of 17 vice presidents, 71 general secretaries, and 16 executive committee members, featuring former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:07 IST
Congress Overhaul: New Faces in Madhya Pradesh Unit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant organizational reshuffle, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a revamped Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Saturday, aimed at boosting the party's fortunes in the state.

The newly approved list features 17 vice presidents and 71 general secretaries, signifying a major push for fresh leadership within the party's state unit.

Included in the executive committee's revised lineup are notable figures such as former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, alongside 33 permanent and 40 special invitees, highlighting the inclusive nature of the revamp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024