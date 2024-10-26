Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) Announces Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

In a strategic move ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared the candidacies of three additional candidates. Harun Khan, Sanjay Bhalerao, and Sandeep Naik have been nominated to contest from Versova, Ghatkopar West, and Vile Parle, respectively, as announced on Saturday.

Earlier, the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena had unveiled a list of 65 candidates. Notably, Aaditya Thackeray, retaining his political stronghold, filed his nomination from Worli after being fielded from his traditional constituency.

In a noteworthy contest, Kedhar Dighe will face off against CM Eknath Sindhe in Kopri-Panchpakhadi, with other contenders like Sunil Raut, Rajan Vichare, Dipesh Mhatre, and Vaishali Sooryavanshi entering the fray as the state gears up for elections on November 20. The results are expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)