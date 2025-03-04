Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Calls for President's Rule Amid Maharashtra's Crime Crisis

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has demanded the dismissal of the Maharashtra government and imposition of President's rule due to a worsening law and order situation. This follows the resignation of Minister Dhananjay Munde after his aide's involvement in a high-profile murder case was revealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:49 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Calls for President's Rule Amid Maharashtra's Crime Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called for the dismissal of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, urging the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra due to what he describes as a 'deteriorating' law and order situation. His remarks come in the aftermath of state minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation, following allegations connected to a murder case involving his close aide.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray highlighted the concerning criminal activities in the state, including the recent cases of violence against women, and questioned the current administration's ability to ensure safety and attract investment to Maharashtra. The former minister cited the brutal murder of a sarpanch in Beed as indicative of the broader law enforcement challenges.

Thackeray has not only called for a supplementary chargesheet in the sarpanch murder case but also expressed dismay over potential political constraints that may have hindered swift action by the government. Amidst ongoing legislative sessions, these demands underscore the political tension and scrutiny facing the state's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025