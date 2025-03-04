Aaditya Thackeray Calls for President's Rule Amid Maharashtra's Crime Crisis

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called for the dismissal of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, urging the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra due to what he describes as a 'deteriorating' law and order situation. His remarks come in the aftermath of state minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation, following allegations connected to a murder case involving his close aide.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray highlighted the concerning criminal activities in the state, including the recent cases of violence against women, and questioned the current administration's ability to ensure safety and attract investment to Maharashtra. The former minister cited the brutal murder of a sarpanch in Beed as indicative of the broader law enforcement challenges.

Thackeray has not only called for a supplementary chargesheet in the sarpanch murder case but also expressed dismay over potential political constraints that may have hindered swift action by the government. Amidst ongoing legislative sessions, these demands underscore the political tension and scrutiny facing the state's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)