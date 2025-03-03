Aaditya Thackeray Calls for Public Execution for Women's Damages

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Monday made an impassioned appeal for harsh penalties against those committing crimes against women. Thackeray suggested that individuals involved in such atrocities should be deemed terrorists and subjected to public execution, irrespective of their political affiliations. His remarks follow an alleged molestation case involving the daughter of Union Minister of State (MoS) Raksha Khadse.

Thackeray stressed that punishment must transcend political boundaries, stating, "Any person, regardless of their party, involved in atrocities against women should be treated as a terrorist and hanged in public." As these strong statements were made, Khadse had already approached the police, filing a complaint on Sunday concerning her minor daughter's molestation ordeal.

According to Khadse, the alleged perpetrators also harassed her daughter's friends and misbehaved with law enforcement officers. Shockingly, the accused reportedly recorded videos of the incident. Khadse recounted that the girls were at a Maha Shivratri fair when the harassment occurred, highlighting the brazenness of the offenders in the presence of police protection. She has since urged other women to step forward and legally confront similar issues.

Upon Khadse's complaint, Jalgaon police filed an FIR under the POCSO and IT Acts. As investigations unfolded, police announced the arrest of one individual among the accused, with six others booked in connection to the case. The Sub Divisional Police Officer of Muktainagar, Krishnat Pingale, noted that the arrested suspect has a history of criminal conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)