Himachal's 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar': Bridging Governance Gaps in Remote Villages
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' program to deliver government services to remote areas, starting in Shimla's Dodra-Kawar. The initiative, which includes financial support for local women and development projects, aims to enhance infrastructure and boost rural economies.
In a bold move to bridge the gap between governance and citizens, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative from Dodra-Kawar, Shimla. This program intends to deliver essential government services to the state's most remote and underserved regions.
During his visit, CM Sukhu distributed a monthly honorarium of Rs 1500 to local women, acknowledging their significant contributions. Emphasizing grassroots interaction, the Chief Minister noted his familiarity with the area's needs, marking this as his third visit. The focus remains on resolving local issues through targeted infrastructure and energy projects.
The state government has pledged Rs 1 crore for each of five panchayats to enhance road connectivity and bring solar power to the area. Aiming for rural economic improvement, the government promises to boost local employment and introduce income generation schemes, ensuring sustainable development in the region.
