Return to Roots: Hina and Osama Shahab's Political Homecoming with RJD

In a strategic political maneuver, Hina Shahab and her son Osama Shahab returned to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fold, aligning once more with the legacy of the late Mohd Shahabuddin, a prominent and controversial figure in Bihar politics.

Their reentry into the party was warmly received by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's successor, Tejashwi Yadav, who highlighted Shahabuddin's foundational contributions to the party. Yadav expressed optimism that the induction would bolster the RJD's efforts against what he described as the communal adversaries represented by BJP and RSS.

This political development comes as the RJD braces for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, especially after the party's underperformance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Shahab family's return to the RJD is seen as an attempt to strengthen electoral prospects amid shifting political alliances and strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)