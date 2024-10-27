Assam's Vigilance on Rohingya Infiltration & New DA Rates: CM Sarma Speaks Out

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized on Sunday the importance of vigilance among border states regarding the infiltration of Rohingya Muslims via the Indo-Bangladesh border. Sarma reported the detection of 138 infiltrators within the last two months, primarily comprising Rohingya Muslims.

Contradicting expectations that Hindu Bengalis might seek refuge in India due to Bangladesh's internal tensions, Sarma stated, "We are only finding Rohingya Muslims entering, not Hindu Bengalis," during his address to journalists. He urged coordination between state governments and the BSF for effective border management.

In another significant announcement, Sarma revealed a three per cent increase in Dearness Allowance for state employees, characterizing it as a Diwali gift. The revised allowance will be effective from July, with arrears paid from December to March. Sarma also declared that the state will observe Bhasha Gaurav Saptah to honor Assamese as a classical language.

(With inputs from agencies.)